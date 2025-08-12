Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook, NBA Players React to DeAndre Jordan’s Latest Post

Denver Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook and other NBA players react to ex-NBA All-Star DeAndre Jordan's latest post

Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Co, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets were able to capture an NBA Title in 2023, and even though they haven't gotten back to the Finals since, they are still viewed as top contenders in the league. After suffering a Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals this season, the Nuggets made some drastic changes to their roster to improve going into next season.

These additions included Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Cam Johnson, as all four players are expected to play a big role in the rotation next year. In making these changes, it appears as though the Nuggets are saying goodbye to both DeAndre Jordan and Russell Westbrook in the process.

Denver's Veteran Duo

Back in 2016, both Westbrook and Jordan were members of the All-NBA First Team. Both players were at the top of their respective positions, but with that nearly being a decade ago, a lot has changed since.

This past season for Denver, Westbrook saw split action as a starter or the sixth man, while Jordan saw just around 12 minutes per game as a reserve center behind Nikola Jokic. During their time together, it's clear the two bonded over their shared experiences, and Westbrook made sure to share some support to Jordan on his recent Instagram post.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Taking to his Instagram, Jordan shared an offseason video edit of him working out, drawing reactions now only from Westbrook, but other NBA players, too.

"🔥🔥🔥," NBA Hall of Famer Dwight Howard commented.

"Hesi pull toughhhhh Brodie 🔥🔥🔥," Nuggets free agent Russell Westbrook replied.

"looking like 2016 all NBA first team Clippers legend Deandre Jordan with my facial hair," ex-Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar shared.

"Was that a tween step back?" Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie.

As can be seen by the comments, it seems as though Jordan has made a good impression on those he's come across in his NBA career, given the responses.

De'Andre Jordan's NBA Career

As mentioned, Jordan played his best basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, earning All-NBA First Team honors once and two All-NBA Third Team selections. Jordan led the NBA in field goal percentage in five straight seasons, which has led to him being the NBA's all-time leader in that category.

Jordan has spent the past three seasons and Denver, and doesn't appear as though he'll hang it up before the 2025-26 season.

