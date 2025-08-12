Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Sign New Player While Waiting for Westbrook Decision

The Denver Nuggets add an end-of-the-rotation player as free agency winds down.

Grant Mona

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) smiles ahead of a sign reading “Russ” after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA playoffs were a wild card for the Denver Nuggets. After firing former NBA champion head coach Michael Malone within weeks of the start of postseason play, there were a ton of questions regarding how they would perform.

Denver ended up beating the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games and taking the current NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals before being eliminated.

With thin depth around the core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, changes needed to be made if they wanted to return to championship contention.

The Nuggets reloaded this summer.

Denver had a very active offseason, making significant changes to their roster after Calvin Booth was fired alongside Malone.

The Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for versatile sharpshooter Cam Johnson, traded Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, and signed critical depth pieces.

Fan-favorite Bruce Brown returned on a one-year deal, and veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. signed a one-year contract after helping the Detroit Pistons to their first playoff series since 2019.

While Denver did not have any draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, they moved quickly to bolster their bench and add a knockdown shooter around Jokic in the starting lineup.

One more piece heads Denver's way.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Denver Nuggets and forward Kessler Edwards have agreed to a deal.

Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks staff check on forward Kessler Edwards (20) after he collides with center Dwight Powell (not pictured) during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Edwards averaged 4.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range in 40 games, including 18 starts, for the Dallas Mavericks last season," Scotto said.

Edwards will be on an Exhibit-10 contract, which is a non-guaranteed deal with a training camp invite that can be converted into a league-minimum deal if he makes the team.

While the Nuggets await a decision on their backup point guard for the 2024-2025 season, Russell Westbrook, Edwards will look to make the team and be a solid wing defender and three-point shooter in the second unit.

Although Westbrook is expected to sign in Sacramento with the Kings, Edwards spent some time there as well, playing two seasons, including 54 games in the 2023-2024 season, while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are looking to get back to the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals for the first time since 2023 after two straight seasons of being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

