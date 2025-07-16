Exclusive: Lakers Legend Gives Strong Nikola Jokic Praise
The Denver Nuggets had one of the best draft picks in NBA history in 2014, when they selected Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick. Of course, a franchise cannot expect a second-round pick to become an All-Star-caliber player, nonetheless a three-time NBA MVP and one of the top centers in league history,
This past season, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, finishing top two in NBA MVP voting for the fifth consecutive season. Jokic continues to make history as he climbs up the all-time ladder, and NBA legends always seem to have his back.
In an interview with SI's Farbod Esnaashari at the ESPYs, former Los Angeles Lakers champion Spencer Haywood praised Nikola Jokic.
"He's the second MVP from the Denver franchise. And guess who's number one? Me. So I love Jokic," Haywood said. "Love that the game is evolving now, honing back into the big man... He's a good brother, good man."
Haywood was also asked if he has ever given Jokic advice when they talk.
"No, he's got it going on," Haywood responded. "He's a rare one."
Jokic's talent and consistent dominance undoubtedly put him in a high tier of NBA players, and joining Haywood as the only centers to win MVP in Denver franchise history is elite company, as well. Many of today's NBA stars struggle to gain recognition from past eras, but Jokic is such a special player that all of the legends seem to have a fond respect for him.