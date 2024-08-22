Former 11x NBA All-Star Makes Massive Steph Curry Statement
While Carmelo Anthony may have never won an NBA championship, he's one of the greatest scorers and NBA players in history. He's seen almost everything there is to see in the game of basketball, but even he is mesmerized by the greatness of Steph Curry.
During an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo was asked if Steph Curry was the greatest point guard of all time. While Carmelo didn't want to rank Curry, he instead emphasized that Curry should be considered one of the greatest players in history.
"He's the greatest shooter I've ever seen," Carmelo Anthony said. "He's a helluva player. He's a great player. F**k best shooter, f**k best point, he's one of the greatest players to ever grace this game. I don't think we'll probably ever see this again. Let's appreciate this window of what we have with Steph."
Throughout Curry's years playing with Kevin Durant, it never felt like he got the respect that he deserved. Now that Curry has won a championship without Kevin Durant, and showed up as a hero during the final two games of the Paris Olympics, it certainly seems like he's getting that respect.
If Steph Curry wins another NBA championship in his career, placing him as the greatest point guard of all-time may be much more undeniable. However, the odds of that happening with the current Golden State Warriors squad is nearly impossible. For now, the Denver Nuggets are still leaps and bounds ahead of them.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List