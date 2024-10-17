Former NBA Champion Calls Out Nuggets Coach Over Controversial Statement
This week, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called out not just his players, but the entire NBA for becoming soft. It was a statement that many fans agreed with, but also one that many did not - including former NBA champion Richard Jefferson.
During an episode of NBA Today on ESPN, Jefferson called out Michael Malone for calling the league soft.
"Well over the last 10 years, you've been the head coach of this group," Jefferson said "To me, I'm trying to figure out what coach wants."
Jefferson piled on even more after his co-host Kendrick Perkins tried to defend coach Malone. In Jefferson's eyes, he believes that Malone needs more accountability as a coach.
"Now you have a head coach of three out of four MVPs, and a championship two seasons ago, talking about his guys aren't in shape and calling out the entire league - that the league is soft, that guys are afraid to do this," Jefferson said. "Well to me, there has to be some accountability as a coach. If you look at your guys and say they're not in shape, that means oh, we're going to run for these next couple of days because we're not ready."
Regardless of the commentary, the Denver Nuggets have not been a good team this NBA preseason. The team is 0-4 throughout the preseason, with numerous blowouts also occurring. Fortunately for the Nuggets, preseason doesn't necessarily matter, and the regular season is still a week away.
