Former NBA Champion Makes Harsh Jamal Murray Statement
Not too long ago, it looked like Jamal Murray was ready to make the jump to become an NBA All-Star. In the 2023 NBA playoffs, he was averaging 26 points on 47/40/93 shooting from the field. For one reason or another, Murray has dropped to just 18.1 points a game in seven games this regular season.
During an episode the All The Smoke podcast, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins had some harsh words for Jamal Murray's inability to raise himself this season.
"When the f**k we gon see it? Real talk. We see it in the playoffs. But when are we really going to see it? The new norm in the NBA is 30 [points]. That's the 20 of when we was actually in the league doing our thing. Mother-----'s was averaging, the highest scorer, at that time time, 28? Last season was his best season at 21. At some point bro, you gotta help a brother out. You can't just lean Jokic this whole time.
Many players in the NBA are criticized for not being playoff risers and only being regular-season performers. Jamal Murray has shown that he's capable of rising in the playoffs in the highest way possible, capable of helping win an NBA championship.
Jamal Murray should not have anything left to prove when it comes to showing how impactful of an NBA player he is. He's already succeeded at the highest level, but if he wants to become an NBA All-Star, then he may have more to prove. However, most NBA All-Stars who have never won a championship would gladly trade places with him.
