Former NBA First Overall Pick Makes Big Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the league and has gotten his respect as that type of players over the years. But now, you're hearing more players than ever show respect to Jokic as one of the greatest ever.
Former number one overall pick Greg Oden recently joined Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem on the OG's podcast. When asked to give his favorite big men in the NBA right now, Oden quickly named Nikola Jokic.
"Oh Jokic," Greg Oden said without hesitation. "Like dude, he just does it and he's great. Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid. I'm still a Nikola Vucevic guy because he's so solid. And then Brook Lopez."
Nikola Jokic has been a full-time starter since his third year in the NBA. Over that eight year span, Jokic has averaged 23.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field. He's been named an All-Star in the last seven seasons as well as an All-NBA Team member six years in a row.
Probably the most impressive feat is that Nikola Jokic won three Most Valuable Player awards in a four year span, and finished second behind Joel Embiid in the only year he didn't win.
Greg Oden only played 105 games in the NBA over a seven year period before retiring due to his constant knee injuries. Drafted in 2007, Oden would've likely been in the league to battle Nikola Jokic had he been able to stay healthy.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List