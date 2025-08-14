Four-Year NBA Veteran is Front-Runner for Timberwolves' Final Roster Spot
Final roster decisions are approaching sooner than many fringe players across the league would hope. Among those players fighting for a covered roster spot is a former Denver Nuggets fan favorite, and the latest reporting suggests he has a great chance to make the cut.
According to The Athletic's Jon Krawcyznski, Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland is the favorite to land the Minnesota Timberwolves' final roster spot for the 2025-26 season.
The Timberwolves are looking at a handful of guards to fill their final roster spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, although Hyland appears to be the most appealing option in the franchise's eyes at this stage.
"The Wolves have looked into several candidates for the spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet," Krawcyznski reported. "However, all indications are that Bones Hyland is the front-runner to get that final spot, league sources said. Hyland signed a two-way contract with the Wolves in February, played briefly in Iowa and spent the rest of his time with the Timberwolves."
Hyland's Travels
Hyland's only season with more than 50 appearances was his rookie year in Denver, where he averaged 10.1 points in 69 appearances with the team. He averaged a career high 12.1 points per game in 42 appearances with the Nuggets in 2022-23 before being traded to the Clippers, where he occupied a reserve role for the remainder of the season.
Hyland started a career-high five games with the Clippers in 2023-24 and scored a career-high 37 points on 15-of-29 shooting against the Phoenix Suns in April.
The Clippers traded Hyland to Atlanta in a deal that sent Bogdan Bogdanovic back to the Clippers, although Hyland was immediately waived by Atlanta. Minnesota claimed Hyland off waivers and signed him to a two-way contract, though he only averaged 1.3 points in four in-game appearances with the NBA club.
The Denver Nuggets originally drafted Hyland out of VCU with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Hyland was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in his sophomore season with the Rams in 2020-21, although he lost his opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament after multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the VCU program required their first-round game against Oregon to be declared a no-contest, with Oregon advancing.
Hyland also earned Atlantic 10 All-Rookie honors during his freshman year with the program in 2019-2020, another season that was cut short for the team due to the cancellation of the season amid the first wave of the Coronavirus.
