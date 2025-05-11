Game 4 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their semifinals matchup on Sunday before returning to Oklahoma for Game 5.
Game 3 was a back-and-forth battle from the first buzzer till the last. The Thunder tried to build some separation from Denver, but the Nuggets kept pulling them back in. Denver was able to force overtime behind the heroics of none other than Aaron Gordon, who hit the game-tying three-pointer, which sent the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Nuggets were able to fully take control of the game, holding the Thunder to just two points scored in overtime, while the Nuggets tallied an additional 11 points. This was the strong showing the Nuggets needed after their monumental Game 2 loss.
Jamal Murray led the team in points scored with 27 while Aaron Gordon had an all-around solid performance with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal on 64/67/100 shooting splits.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 4 with one player listed on their injury report: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on their injury report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Sunday at 12:30 p.m. EST.
