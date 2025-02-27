Inside The Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Caleb Sisk

Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
After a year without seeing each other, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets are finally set to match up again on Thursday night. The last time these two teams met was on February 12, 2024, when the Bucks got the best of the Nuggets 112-95, but now the Nuggets travel to Milwaukee for a chance of revenge.

The two superstars that will have fans tuning into Thursday's matchup are Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have combined to win five of the last six NBA MVP awards and are both making a case to take it home this season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Jan 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

But, two-time MVP Antetokounmpo was listed on Thursday’s injury report ahead of the Bucks vs Nuggets game.

The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as probable to play on Thursday as he is healing a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with an injury since before the All-Star break, but has yet to miss a game since the week off.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 61/19/58 from the field. The injury could be bothering Antetokounmpo, as he has failed to reach 30 points in a game since the All-Star break, but averages 29.9 points and 12.0 rebounds against the Nuggets in his last ten meetings.

The Bucks sit in fifth place in the East with a 32-25 record, while the Nuggets are tied for second in the West at 38-20. Both teams could use a win on Thursday for valuable playoff positioning.

Tip off is set for 8:00 PM EST on Thursday in Milwaukee.


CALEB SISK

