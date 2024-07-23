Inside The Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Post After Battle vs. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic and Serbia defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece

Feb 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) greets Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
With the Paris Olympic Games right around the corner, basketball teams are playing preparation games to get ready for Group Play. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Serbia faced off against Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Monday, with Jokic leading his team to victory.

This was just a preparation game, but showed what Serbia is capable of. Jokic finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the win. Antetokounmpo played well, but his 17 points, six reboundds, and four assists were not enough to secure a victory.

Following the game, Antetokounmpo shared a picture of he and Jokic on X that went viral:

Jokic and Antetokounmpo have faced off 15 times in the NBA, with the Nuggets winning 10 of those games. Antetokounmpo has averaged 25.1 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 4.9 APG in those meetings, while Jokic has averaged 22.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG and 8.8 APG.

Two of the best players in basketball, Jokic and Antetokounmpo have similar career accolades. Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP and one-time Finals MVP, while Jokic is a three-time league MVP and one-time Finals MVP. Antetokounmpo also has a Defensive Player of the Year award and five All-Defensive selections, while Jokic has some remarkable offensive records in both the regular season and postseason.

Jan 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This was a great battle between Jokic and Antetokounmpo, as Serbia defeated Greece in the final preparation game before Paris.

