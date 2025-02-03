Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Nikola Jokic to Join New York Knicks
The NBA had an unforgettable weekend in terms of transactions in the league, as the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, and Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox ended up with the San Antonio Spurs, all within 24 hours of each other.
As fans still try to get a grasp on the changing landscape of the league, more trades appear to be on the table heading towards Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
Doncic's move to Los Angeles will give the Slovenian star the spotlight in one of the top sports markets, joining Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers as fellow international superstars in the city. With that, following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a bold take about a move he wants to see.
"I want Luka to the Lakers, I want Jokic to the Knicks," Antetokounmpo said. "I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets, you know, to see something incredible. This is what I want. This is my dream."
While the video is slightly taken out of context, given that Antetokounmpo prefaced the statement by saying, "Okay, let's say something funny," it's still an interesting idea to think about.
Given Denver doesn't get near the attention that the New York Knicks do, (Carmelo Anthony is a perfect example) Jokic might even have more support in the NBA's MVP race over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if he was playing in Madison Square Garden and the constant spotlight there. While the reality of Jokic going to the Knicks seems far-fetched, so did Doncic going to the Lakers.
