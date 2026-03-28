Nikola Jokic Weighs In on Jamal Murray's Record-Setting Night

In the process of the Denver Nuggets extending their win streak to five-straight games against the Utah Jazz, it wound up being a record-setting night for All-Star guard Jamal Murray.

As a part of the Nuggets' 135-129 victory, Murray finished with 31 points along with connecting on 5-10 attempts from three-point range, and thus officially made him the franchise leader in made three-pointers in a single season (221).

It's yet another accomplishment in what's been a dominant, career-best year for Murray in a Nuggets uniform, en route to what could be an All-NBA selection at the end of the season to pair with it. Now, he cements himself in the history books as one of the best shooters to ever step foot Denver.

After the game against Utah, Nikola Jokic would also make sure to hand Murray his flowers for becoming the Nuggets' single-season leader in three-pointers made.

"I mean definitely with the way the league is going, the three-point shot is really important," Jokic said postgame. "I think it’s a reward for him playing well the last two, three years, and this is the season he gets rewarded with an All-Star, records, maybe an All-NBA team."

"I think he has played well the last two, three years, and this is just a reward for him."

Jamal Murray's Continues to Shine in Career-Best Season

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the 70 games that Murray has played this season, it's come with a career-best 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field, and an impressive 42.8% from deep–– eventually making his way to his first-ever All-Star selection because of it, and more than likely, an All-NBA nod as well.

But outside of that consistent production as an All-Star-caliber guard, Murray has had a handful of explosive performances to jump off the stat sheet this year as well.

Still with a few games left to go on the calendar, Murray has already logged five games with 40 points or more, 10 games with six or more three-pointers made, and even over a dozen double-doubles throughout the year to show his versatility as both a scorer and a facilitator as well.

A 31-point performance in a closer-than-expected win against Utah might not be the most impressive when stacking it up against what we've seen all season long, but it goes to show just how strong Murray's year of production has been when a 30-plus point outing might not be one to crack his top 10 games of the season thus far.

When Murray's playing at this current level, and Jokic chips in for his typical MVP-level production next to him, it makes this two-man tandem, and the Nuggets' offense as a whole, an extremely potent one to stop when they're firing on all cylinders; a task that could be even more challenging for teams once the postseason gets underway later next month.