How Would LeBron James To The Nuggets Work In 2026?

After a photo surfaced of LeBron James with Nikola Jokic's agent, what would it take for the Denver Nuggets to land James in the 2026 offseason

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Lebron James (6) and Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA offseason has been wild enough, with players like Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, and Kristaps Porzingis all being dealt to new teams. With plenty of other moves still on the horizon before the start of the 2025-26 season, there could still be another major trade on the horizon.

However, the 2026 offseason could even have more movement, with players like Luka Doncic, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, Austin Reaves, and Mikal Bridges able to become free agents at the moment. But the biggest name that can hit the open market in 2026 is LeBron James, and a recent photo alongside Nikola Jokic's agent has fans dreaming about the NBA legend joining the Denver Nuggets.

"The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!" Misko Raznatovic shared on his Instagram, hanging on a yacht with James and business partner Maverick Carter. With James currently without a contract past the 2025-26 season, there are several ways in which LeBron could end up in Denver, if Raznatovic can influence a move like such.

First, and perhaps the easiest way for James to join the Nuggets in 2026, would be signing a veteran minimum to head to Denver. This way, the Nuggets wouldn't have to part ways with any assets, creating a seamless acquisition that would make Denver heavy title favorites.

However, another way this could happen would be through a sign-and-trade. Assuming James isn't willing to take a $50 million pay cut, which many NBA stars of his caliber wouldn't, a realistic trade for salary reasons could look like James being sign-and-traded to the Nuggets for Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson.

Otherwise, the only other reason this could work is if the Nuggets were to salary dump the needed money to sign James. Again, this could look like trading away Gordon and Johnson for little to no money back and receiving draft capital.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordo
Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

However, Nuggets fans should pump the brakes, as a move for James to Denver does seem unlikely. When it comes down to it, Raznatovic is likely just friends with James and Carter.

Liam Willerup
