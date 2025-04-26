Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 4

Multiple key players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers injury report

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) defend in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets enter Sunday afternoon with the hopes of dropping down into the dreaded 3-1 hole against the LA Clippers.

The Nuggets are currently trailing in the series 1-2, after dropping Game 3 on Thursday night. Denver started the game with the lead and some hot shooting from Aaron Gordon, but later went cold for an extended period of time, allowing the Clippers to go on a run late in the first and into the second quarter.

The Nuggets were never able to recover the ground they lost in that stretch and only fell further behind in the game as it progressed. Nikola Jokic did his best to pull the team up, totaling a triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, and 1 steal on 64/67/75 shooting splits; however, the combined bench scoring six points was no match for the 31 points the Clippers' bench poured in.

The Nuggets are coming into Game 4 with three players listed on the injury report: Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., and DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

Russell Westbrook is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE due to left foot inflammation.

Michael Porter Jr. is also listed as questionable with a left shoulder sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.

The Clippers are coming into the game with no players listed on the injury report.

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

