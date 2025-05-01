Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 6
The Denver Nuggets are back on the road and heading to Los Angeles for the last time this Thursday night, as they take on the LA Clippers for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets have won the last two games in a row against the Clippers. The first in Game 4 was a tough grind-it-out win that saw the Nuggets squander a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, due to the last-second heroics of Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were able to secure the two-point win.
Game 5 was a wire-to-wire victory for the Nuggets, having never trailed the Clippers once in the game and keeping a safe margin of distance in the score throughout the game. Jamal Murray stepped up to the plate in a big way, as he accumulated his sixth 40-point playoff game of his career.
But it was Russell Westbrook who provided the extra burst of energy off the bench with 21 points on 53/50/100 shooting splits. No other player from the Nuggets bench scored more than two points.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 6 with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
