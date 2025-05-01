Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 6

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to finish the LA Clippers in six games

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are back on the road and heading to Los Angeles for the last time this Thursday night, as they take on the LA Clippers for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Nuggets have won the last two games in a row against the Clippers. The first in Game 4 was a tough grind-it-out win that saw the Nuggets squander a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, due to the last-second heroics of Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were able to secure the two-point win.

Game 5 was a wire-to-wire victory for the Nuggets, having never trailed the Clippers once in the game and keeping a safe margin of distance in the score throughout the game. Jamal Murray stepped up to the plate in a big way, as he accumulated his sixth 40-point playoff game of his career.

But it was Russell Westbrook who provided the extra burst of energy off the bench with 21 points on 53/50/100 shooting splits. No other player from the Nuggets bench scored more than two points.

The Nuggets are coming into Game 6 with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.

The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.

Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

