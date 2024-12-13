Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the third meeting between these two teams. The Clippers have won the previous two matchups, but the Nuggets will be looking to turn the tide in their arena.
The Nuggets have nine players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Dario Saric, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Aaron Gordon is currently probable with a right calf strain, Jamal Murray is questionable as he deals with inflammation of his right hamstring, Christian Braun is probable with a right quad contusion, Dario Saric is out with a left ankle sprain, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabilitates his left knee, PJ Hall is out on his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out as he recovers his right Achilles tendon, and Spencer Jones is out on his two-way contract.
The Clippers have seven players listed on their report: Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard remains out as he recovers from a knee injury, Terance Mann is out as he fractured his left middle finger, Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a right hamstring strain, Kobe Brown is out due to back injury management, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is away from the team.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
