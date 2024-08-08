Jamal Murray Breaks Silence After Paris Olympics Failure
Jamal Murray has been known to be a playoff riser and someone who often rises under the heat of pressure. Unfortunately for Murray, the exact opposite happened during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Throughout the Olympics, Jamal Murray averaged only six points a game, with 41.2% shooting from two and 14.3% shooting from three. He played off the bench, in a role that the championship guard wasn't used to. Murray opened up about the struggles during an interview with Mark Kiszla of The Denver Gazette.
“It was a tough experience, personally,” Murray said. “It’s an adjustment, for sure. First time coming off the bench, and on top of that, not playing on the ball,” Murray said. “It’s just an adjustment, playing against the best teams and players in the world.”
During Team Canada's final Olympic game against France, Murray put up a hollow 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 turnovers on 3/13 shooting from the field. It definitely seemed like Murray struggled to come off the bench, both on and off the court. It's hard to say how Murray could fit in a starting lineup that contained Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the point guard, but Murray just didn't work off the bench.
“I’m still kind of adjusting to that kind of role,” he said. “But that's a question for higher-ups.”
Team Canada's roster was one that looked poised to win a medal during the Olympics. Instead, the team made an unexpected goodbye before the Men's Tournament Semifinal. Now, Murray has to worry about a looming contract negotiation with the Denver Nuggets.
