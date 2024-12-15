Jamal Murray Makes Unexpected Injury Statement
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has had a very up-and-down season so far. The star guard has missed two out of the last three games due to injury and is averaging almost four points less a game compared to last season.
While Murray has only missed a total of five games this season, it's clear that he hasn't quite been 100%. The player who looked like a legitimate All-Star in the 2023 NBA playoffs hasn't looked anywhere near that so far. It's been hard to say why exactly that's been the case, but Murray revealed some insight into it.
After the Nuggets defeated the Clippers on Friday night, Murray opened up on his current injury health. It turns out, Murray is now suffering from plantar fasciitis.
“(The hamstring is) good. I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel going into the game…fresh legs, had energy. Feel good now," Murray said. "Got some plantar fasciitis - everybody’s going through something…”
Through 18 games this season, Jamal Murray is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 43/34/81 shooting from the field. It's a big dropoff from the 21.2 points he averaged last season and a major dropoff from the 26.1 points he averaged in the playoffs two seasons ago.
If the Denver Nuggets want to have any chance of being a legitimate contender, they're going to need a version of Jamal Murray that averages at least 20 points a game.
