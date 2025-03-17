Jamal Murray Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets have been rather average in their last 10 games, winning just five of them. On Monday night, they'll face the red-hot Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Coming off a tough loss in the last few seconds against the Washington Wizards, Denver should be extra motivated to get back on track with a win on the road.
Even though Nikola Jokic can sometimes be the entire offense himself, it's not an effective formula for winning games when he's the only one who can produce. Due to injury, the Nuggets will potentially be without their second-leading scorer for Monday's contest at Golden State.
According to Denver's most recent injury report, guard Jamal Murray remains questionable due to a right ankle sprain. While he's missed a few games this season, he hasn't been sidelined for the Nuggets since February 6th in their win over the Orlando Magic.
Murray is in the final year of his rookie extension before his new contract begins, averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game to go with 6.1 assists per game. Given Denver's overall play this season, they should be in line to make another title run as long as Murray can stay healthy for the playoffs.
As we await an update on Murray's status, tip-off between Golden State and Denver is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
