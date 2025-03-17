Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have listed guard Jamal Murray on the injury report before Golden State Warriors contest

Liam Willerup

Feb 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) goes up for a shot between a trio of Golden State Warriors defenders during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been rather average in their last 10 games, winning just five of them. On Monday night, they'll face the red-hot Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Coming off a tough loss in the last few seconds against the Washington Wizards, Denver should be extra motivated to get back on track with a win on the road.

Even though Nikola Jokic can sometimes be the entire offense himself, it's not an effective formula for winning games when he's the only one who can produce. Due to injury, the Nuggets will potentially be without their second-leading scorer for Monday's contest at Golden State.

According to Denver's most recent injury report, guard Jamal Murray remains questionable due to a right ankle sprain. While he's missed a few games this season, he hasn't been sidelined for the Nuggets since February 6th in their win over the Orlando Magic.

Murray is in the final year of his rookie extension before his new contract begins, averaging a career-high 21.5 points per game to go with 6.1 assists per game. Given Denver's overall play this season, they should be in line to make another title run as long as Murray can stay healthy for the playoffs.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murra
Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) pulls in a rebound in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As we await an update on Murray's status, tip-off between Golden State and Denver is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

