Jamal Murray Reacts to Golden State Warriors Free Agent Joining Nuggets
Last season, Dario Saric was a key member of the Golden State Warriors' bench unit. This season, he's looking to bring that same impact to the Denver Nuggets, and he has the confidence of Nuggets star Jamal Murray.
During training camp, Jamal Murray spoke at length with reporters, and one of the topics he discussed was the signing of new backup big man Dario Saric. While it's early, Murray had great praise for the former Warriors backup.
"Good man, he knows how to play, that's the biggest thing," Murray said. "He knows how to play the game. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get a dub. I think he's very versatile, I think he's going to be a great playmaker for us as well. I think he's an underrated player. He's going to be a big part of that second unit."
As a member of the Warriors, Saric averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 47/38/85 shooting from the field. He played 64 games, started in 9 games, and averaged 17.2 minutes a game. As a big man, there are very few backup bigs that can space the floor the way that Dario Saric can. Ideally, Saric should present a brand new element to the Nuggets' bench lineup with his ability to space the floor.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List