Jamal Murray’s Blunt Statement After Spurs-Nuggets
While the Denver Nuggets entered this season as top contenders in the Western Conference and the San Antonio Spurs entered as a team many expected to still be on the outside looking in, the two opponents matched up Friday with not many games separating the two squads. At the end of the day, the away team stole the show.
Winning 113-110, the Spurs were led by a dominant performance by second-year big Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds in a matchup against the league's premier big in Nikola Jokic.
After letting the lead slip from them upon entering the fourth quarter with a lead, Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray kept it blunt in his post-game comments.
“I put this loss on me," Murray said. "I missed too many shots throughout the game to give us a chance.”
Murray ended Friday night's contest by converting just six of his 17-shot attempts and failing to make a basket in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Nuggets converted just 29.2% of their field goal attempts in the final quarter.
While Wembanyama finished with a stellar stat line, it still feel short of the production Jokic had on the court. The former MVP finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists in the loss as he continues what has been a career-best season.
Murray and the Nuggets will look to bounce back for instant revenge when they head to San Antonio for the second half of the back-to-back Saturday.
