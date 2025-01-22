Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers
The Denver Nuggets have dominated recently, winning ten of their last 13 games to improve to 26-16 on the season and have moved up to fourth place in the West.
Denver's success can be mostly credited to the MVP-caliber season superstar Nikola Jokic is having, but the Nuggets' supporting cast has stepped up tremendously.
Star point guard Jamal Murray is averaging 20.1 points and 6.0 assists per game on the season, including a 30-point and 45-point performance in two of his last four games. Murray played a huge role in Denver's 2023 Finals run and has recently proved once again why he is the ideal second option to Jokic.
The Nuggets head into a huge matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, as fans have spent the day hoping Murray is good to go. After being listed as probable with left calf tightness, Murray has been upgraded to active for Wednesday's matchup against Philly.
Many fans typically look forward to Nuggets-76ers matchups in hopes of seeing Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid go at it, but with Embiid sidelined on Tuesday, fans are certainly expecting Murray and Jokic to lead Denver to a win.
The 76ers have been disappointing this season, winning just 15 of their first 41 games, as they sit in 11th place in the East. Hosting the 76ers on Tuesday night should not be too much of a challenge for this healthy Nuggets squad on a hot streak.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player