Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets enter Friday night as the third seed in the Western Conference, but a lot can change when they match up against the Golden State Warriors on the road. The Nuggets hold a mere half-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for the third seed, and a 4-6 record over their last 10 games doesn't help.
While Denver did not play any of their starters in their loss against the San Antonio Spurs, it was a move to hopefully enter Friday with a healthy team to face the Warriors. However, a final status reveal indicates that the Nuggets will be shorthanded without their top perimeter option.
The Nuggets have ruled out star guard Jamal Murray on Friday night as he nurses a right hamstring injury. Murray is set to miss his fourth straight game after reaching 65 games played on the season earlier.
In his 65 appearances for the Nuggets this year, Murray has averaged 21.6 points and 6.0 assists. However, since the All-Star break, he's increased those averages to 23.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting an impressive 44.7% from beyond the arc.
While Golden State awaits the final statuses of their key players, the Nuggets will look to adapt without their second-leading scorer. As a result, an even bigger burden will be put on Nikola Jokic as he looks to will this Nuggets team to a win in a crucial game for playoff seeding. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers