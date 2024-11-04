Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Denver Nuggets have revealed their injury report against the Toronto Raptors.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during warm-ups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during warm-ups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets picked up a win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, doing so without star point guard Jamal Murray. Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook received the start in Murray’s absence, tallying seven assists and five steals in the victory.

Murray is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol after taking a hit against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Head coach Michael Malone said the typical return timeline for a player in concussion protocol is 5 to 7 days, but he is not entirely sure when Murray will return. 

The Nuggets have released their injury report for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, and Murray has officially been ruled out. This means Westbrook will get another start for Denver. 

It has been an up and down start to the NBA season for the Nuggets, as they currently sit 3-3 through their first six games. The Raptors, who are currently without Scottie Barnes, are just 2-5 on the season. Playing at home, this is certainly a game the Nuggets should win. 

The entire NBA is off on Tuesday due to the election, but the Nuggets are back in action on Wednesday against the currently undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder. A perfect 6-0 through their first six games, Oklahoma City will face the Orlando Magic on Monday before their Western Conference showdown against Denver on Wednesday.

