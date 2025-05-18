Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets are back in Oklahoma City as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder for Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals.
The Nuggets were able to secure Game 6 on their home court to extend the series to their second Game 7 of this years playoffs. The Nuggets starters put on a solid perfomance to solidify their victory. Nikola Jokic had a typical MVP style performance with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists on 64/33/83 shooting splits.
Jamal Murray wasn't far behind Jokic with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 47/33/83 shooting splits, completing a solid one-two punch combination. Murray was able to perform while dealing with an illness that had his appearance in Game 6 up in the air before the game started.
Unfortunately for fans Jamal Murray has been listed on the injury report by the Denver Nuggets for Game 7 as PROBABLE once again with an undisclosed illness.
in this years playoffs Murray has been averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 45/38/88 shooting splits. If the Nuggets want to secure the series against the Thunder they will need all the help they can get as the Thunder won't got down without a fight.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
