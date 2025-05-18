Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7

The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray on the injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are back in Oklahoma City as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder for Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals.

The Nuggets were able to secure Game 6 on their home court to extend the series to their second Game 7 of this years playoffs. The Nuggets starters put on a solid perfomance to solidify their victory. Nikola Jokic had a typical MVP style performance with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists on 64/33/83 shooting splits.

Jamal Murray wasn't far behind Jokic with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 47/33/83 shooting splits, completing a solid one-two punch combination. Murray was able to perform while dealing with an illness that had his appearance in Game 6 up in the air before the game started.

Unfortunately for fans Jamal Murray has been listed on the injury report by the Denver Nuggets for Game 7 as PROBABLE once again with an undisclosed illness.

in this years playoffs Murray has been averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 45/38/88 shooting splits. If the Nuggets want to secure the series against the Thunder they will need all the help they can get as the Thunder won't got down without a fight.

The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.

