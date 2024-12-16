Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Kings

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Kings:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Braun (Low Back Strain)



OUT:

Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee… pic.twitter.com/scKAdpqXiQ