Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Kings

The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report against the Sacramento Kings.

Joey Linn

Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena.
Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers on Friday night, making it consecutive wins to improve their overall record to 13-10 on the season. It has been an up and down start to the year for the Nuggets, but they trail the second seed in the Western Conference by just one loss.

Facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center, the Nuggets will look to make it three-straight wins. Denver welcomed starting point guard Jamal Murray back to the lineup on Friday against the Clippers, as he had missed the previous two games due to injury. Murray finished that game against LA with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals on 50% shooting. While he turned the ball over six times, Murray looked mostly solid in the winning effort.

James Harden and Jamal Murray
Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Murray is again on the injury report for Monday night’s game, but his official status is probable with right hamstring inflammation. This means the 2023 NBA champion is expected to play, which will give him an opportunity to build on his strong performance against the Clippers. 

Christian Braun is another injury status to watch for, as he is questionable.

Entering this game averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, Murray’s per game production has been on par with his career averages, but his shooting numbers are down. Converting on just 42.5% of his field goal attempts and 33.7% of his three-point attempts, Murray has struggled with his shot. 

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News