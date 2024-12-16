Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Kings
The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers on Friday night, making it consecutive wins to improve their overall record to 13-10 on the season. It has been an up and down start to the year for the Nuggets, but they trail the second seed in the Western Conference by just one loss.
Facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center, the Nuggets will look to make it three-straight wins. Denver welcomed starting point guard Jamal Murray back to the lineup on Friday against the Clippers, as he had missed the previous two games due to injury. Murray finished that game against LA with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals on 50% shooting. While he turned the ball over six times, Murray looked mostly solid in the winning effort.
Murray is again on the injury report for Monday night’s game, but his official status is probable with right hamstring inflammation. This means the 2023 NBA champion is expected to play, which will give him an opportunity to build on his strong performance against the Clippers.
Christian Braun is another injury status to watch for, as he is questionable.
Entering this game averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds, Murray’s per game production has been on par with his career averages, but his shooting numbers are down. Converting on just 42.5% of his field goal attempts and 33.7% of his three-point attempts, Murray has struggled with his shot.
