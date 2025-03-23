Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Rockets
The Denver Nuggets will close their weekend off with a road contest against the Houston Rockets, as they'll look to close the gap between them in the standings as Houston aims to lock up the second seed. An injury-riddled Nuggets team as of late, it doesn't bode well for them, given the Rockets' league-best nine-game winning streak.
As for the Nuggets, they've gone 2-4 over their last six games, including losses to the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers. While a win against the Rockets would serve as a major momentum boost, they'll be hoping one of their stars gets upgraded on the recent injury report.
The Nuggets have listed star guard Jamal Murray as probable for Sunday's contest in Houston, as he deals with a right ankle sprain. Murray appeared for Denver in their loss against the Trail Blazers but missed the prior two contests.
Even though he's not the star Jokic is, Murray remains a vital piece to this team especially if they have NBA Finals aspirations. In 62 games this year, Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 assists, and shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.
If Murray ends up being downgraded to out, it's assumed Russell Westbrook will assume a bigger role for the team. The veteran guard has seen an uptick in role recently, averaging 16.0 points and 10.0 assists in his past four contests.
Tip-off in Houston tonight is set for 7:00 p.m. EST between the Rockets and Nuggets.
