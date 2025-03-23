Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Rockets

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Rockets:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Julian Strawther (Left Knee… pic.twitter.com/1AuiZynlsI