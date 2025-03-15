Jamal Murray's Status Downgraded for Nuggets-Wizards After Lakers Game
After a thrilling win against a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets face off against the Washington Wizards but may be shorthanded themselves.
Entering Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards, the Nuggets were hoping to be fairly healthy, but it seems to be changing by the hour.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray entered the day as available against the Wizards, but he's been unexpectedly downgraded to questionable due to left knee inflammation.
Murray is fresh off of an incredible performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, where he put up 26 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 56/56/100 shooting from the field. The night was capped off with a clutch game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.
Murray has been fairly healthy for the Denver Nuggets this season, playing in 60 of the team's 67 games. Through those 60 games, he's averaged 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 47/40/89 shooting from the field.
While Murray started the season off somewhat shaky, he's performing right near his averages from last season. The true test for Murray has been his ability to become a legitimate All-Star when playing alongside Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.
The Denver Nuggets should be able to handle the Washington Wizards without Jamal Murray, but they've been surprised by them before in recent history.
The Nuggets face off against the Wizards at 9:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
