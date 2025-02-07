Jamal Murray's Unexpected Injury Update for Nuggets-Magic
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, currently riding a four-game winning streak.
Even though the team dealt with a pivotal injury to Russell Westbrook, they've figured out a way to bounce back after going back to their original starting lineup from the start of the season. Unfortunately, it looks like the Nuggets will have to figure out a way to adjust yet again.
The Nuggets have ruled out starting point guard Jamal Murray against the Orlando Magic due to let knee inflammation.
The Nuggets will now be without both their starting and backup point guard respectively in Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook. Fortunately, Aaron Gordon will be available, but there will likely be a heavy load on Nikola Jokic to playmake against the Magic.
It's unknown whether the Nuggets are resting Murray because of the back-to-back, but he's been very solid for Denver in the last five games.
In Murray's last five games, he's averaged 22.8 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 52/22/95 shooting from the field.
Even without Murray, the Denver Nugget should have enough to take down the slumping Magic. Orlando has lost the last nine out of eleven games while Denver has been riding high. As long as the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic still on the court, they should have a chance to win.
