Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat tonight in a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals, but some key names may not be available.
Throughout the past four seasons, the Denver Nuggets have absolutely dominated the Miami Heat. The Nuggets currently have an eight-game winning streak against the Heat; Miami hasn't beaten Denver since Aug 1, 2020, in the bubble. It's very rare to see a team dominate another for that long in the modern NBA, but Denver seems to be doing it against Miami.
This time around, the Nuggets may not have the services of Jamal Murray against the Heat. The Nuggets have officially listed Jamal Murray as questionable due to concussion protocols.
Murray hasn't played with the Denver Nuggets since November 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's missed the past three games against the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray has been participating in practice and progressing well but just hasn't played with the team.
Throughout five games, Jamal Murray has averaged 16.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 37/30/91 shooting from the field. This season is the most Murray has struggled since his rookie year during the 2016-17 NBA season. It's still very early in the season and he could easily bounce back.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets vs Heat
Russell Westbrook's Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Goes Viral
Russell Westbrook’s Performance in Nuggets vs. Thunder Goes Viral