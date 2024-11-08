Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Jamal Murray is listed on the injury report for the Nuggets vs Heat game

Farbod Esnaashari

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first quarter in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first quarter in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat tonight in a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals, but some key names may not be available.

Throughout the past four seasons, the Denver Nuggets have absolutely dominated the Miami Heat. The Nuggets currently have an eight-game winning streak against the Heat; Miami hasn't beaten Denver since Aug 1, 2020, in the bubble. It's very rare to see a team dominate another for that long in the modern NBA, but Denver seems to be doing it against Miami.

This time around, the Nuggets may not have the services of Jamal Murray against the Heat. The Nuggets have officially listed Jamal Murray as questionable due to concussion protocols.

Murray hasn't played with the Denver Nuggets since November 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's missed the past three games against the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray has been participating in practice and progressing well but just hasn't played with the team.

Throughout five games, Jamal Murray has averaged 16.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 37/30/91 shooting from the field. This season is the most Murray has struggled since his rookie year during the 2016-17 NBA season. It's still very early in the season and he could easily bounce back.

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets vs Heat

Russell Westbrook's Statement After Nuggets-Thunder Goes Viral

Russell Westbrook’s Performance in Nuggets vs. Thunder Goes Viral

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News