NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets vs Heat
The Denver Nuggets were able to come away with a huge victory on Wednesday night defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122, improving to 5-3 on the season. With Nuggets guard Jamal Murray having missed the contest due to a concussion, an update was just shared that has caused NBA fans to share their reactions.
With the Nuggets set to face off against the 3-4 Miami Heat on Friday, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports that Murray could return to the lineup after missing the past three games and is listed as questionable.
In his place, nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook has filled in and averaged 18.3 points and 6.3 assists as the starter. Westbrook has a season-high 29 points in Denver's win over Oklahoma City.
NBA fans have been reacting to this injury news.
Via @Sportsfanbobby: "nah rest up bro we need you for the 4th quarter of game 6 in June"
Via @Hoggin303: "Hopefully he comes back and understand his role isn't to try and be Ant Edwards or Devin Booker. Just fit in and contribute"
Via @MileHighAVEN: "Sit him 1 more game imo"
Via @stackpapeorstfu: "Murray should sit until the memphis game IMO"
Via @AFC_Gambino: "Can’t wait to have Murray (and AG) back healthy, but I am thoroughly enjoying watching CB, Watson, and Strawther play crunch-time minutes with Joker."
As seen from the reactions, fans appear to not want Murray to rush back and make sure he's healthy for the season. Across the past three seasons, Murray only played in 124 regular season games, missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. With the Miami Heat struggling to start the season, it appears fans don't want to rush back the guard just yet.
