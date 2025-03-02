Jaylen Brown's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Celtics
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Boston Celtics in a battle between the two seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences. Both teams have the potential to make the NBA Finals this season.
While fans were hoping to see both teams be fully healthy in the heavyweight battle, unfortunately, that won't be the case.
The Boston Celtics listed Jaylen Brown as questionable with right knee pain against the Denver Nuggets.
Brown's injury is a new one, as he just played in Friday's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's also been relatively healthy for the Celtics, playing in 50 out of 60 games for the team.
Through 50 games, Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 47/32/75 shooting from the field; his numbers are similar to what they were last season when he won the NBA Finals MVP. They're a bit lower than previous years, but it's still not a regression in any form.
After blowing a 20-point lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, one would have to imagine that the Celtics are going to come out hot against the Denver Nuggets. However, Boston could potentially be so shorthanded that it may be a very uphill past to defeat a Nuggets team that has been rolling.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Boston Celtics at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.
