Jayson Tatum's Russell Westbrook Statement After Celtics-Nuggets

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum spoke on Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook.

Joey Linn

Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets hosted the defending champion Boson Celtics on Tuesday night, and did so without their best player. Ruled out with an illness, Nikola Jokic did not play in this game for Denver, making an already challenging contest even more difficult.

Denver competed despite Jokic’s absence, but the game got away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The Nuggets were led by Russell Westbrook who finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Boston was led by Jayson Tatum who finished with a game-high 29 points.

Speaking after the game, Tatum was asked about Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook and Jayson Tatum
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after a play in the third quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Love Russ to death," Tatum said of Westbrook. "I can’t say enough good things about him. What he’s meant to the game, the NBA, one of the best players to ever play. How he’s inspired so many kids. I was in high school watching Russ when he first got to the league."

Tatum added, "He’s been the same competitor since my rookie year. You just cherish those moments where you play against legends because it’s something you’ll always be able to remember.”

Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season, so there are a lot of players in the league who grew up watching him play. Tatum is one of them, and the two have a relationship off the court.

Tatum and the Celtics won this battle, but Westbrook played well.

Joey Linn
