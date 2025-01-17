Jimmy Butler's Official Status for Nuggets-Heat
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been suspended for the last seven games. This was a team suspension, as Miami felt Butler’s actions amid his desire to be traded were worthy of suspension.
Via Miami Heat on Jan. 3: “(1) We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. (2) Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
Now that seven games have passed, Butler has been removed from the team’s injury report. His official status for Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets is available.
If Butler does indeed suit up and play, there will be a lot of eyes on the level of effort he puts forth. There is certainly speculation that he may be just getting started in his attempt to facilitate a trade out of Miami, which is something ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted in a report on Friday.
“If history -- like, say, in Minnesota in 2018 -- serves as precedent, the discomfort could deepen, quickly,” Shelburne wrote.
A source reportedly told the ESPN insider, "Jimmy hasn't even really started.”
This will certainly be something to monitor, especially with Miami still firmly in the Eastern Conference postseason mix.
