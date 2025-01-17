Inside The Nuggets

Jimmy Butler's Official Status for Nuggets-Heat

The Miami Heat have released their injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

May 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts to a foul being called against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.
May 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts to a foul being called against the New York Knicks during the second half of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been suspended for the last seven games. This was a team suspension, as Miami felt Butler’s actions amid his desire to be traded were worthy of suspension.

Via Miami Heat on Jan. 3: “(1) We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. (2) Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Now that seven games have passed, Butler has been removed from the team’s injury report. His official status for Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets is available.

If Butler does indeed suit up and play, there will be a lot of eyes on the level of effort he puts forth. There is certainly speculation that he may be just getting started in his attempt to facilitate a trade out of Miami, which is something ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted in a report on Friday.

Jimmy Butler
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. = / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“If history -- like, say, in Minnesota in 2018 -- serves as precedent, the discomfort could deepen, quickly,” Shelburne wrote.

A source reportedly told the ESPN insider, "Jimmy hasn't even really started.”

This will certainly be something to monitor, especially with Miami still firmly in the Eastern Conference postseason mix.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News