JJ Redick's Blunt Statement Before Lakers-Nuggets
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face off against their biggest adversary of the LeBron James era - the Denver Nuggets.
For a few years straight, the Denver Nuggets absolutely owned the Los Angeles Lakers. That all changed when the Lakers finally won on February 22 of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Despite that, Redick knows that there are still glaring weaknesses in the matchup.
"I think against Denver, we're gonna reference it a lot because there were things that we did really well that we think we can emulate again and then there were some things that we didn't do well," Redick said. "And particularly that game, our transition defense has to be better. And then we have to do a better job of protecting the paint against Milwaukee."
Even though the Lakers were missing both LeBron James and Luka Doncic in their latest matchup against the Nuggets in March, they still managed to put up a huge fight. This is something that Denver should have hopefully noticed and found a way to counter on Wednesday.
It seemed like the Nuggets were starting to slip as a team, but they may have found some major momentum when they defeated a red-hot Golden State Warriors team while missing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on Monday night.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers