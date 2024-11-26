JJ Redick's Brutally Honest Statement After Lakers Loss to Nuggets
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets headed into Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers for the first game of their highly anticipated regular season series matchup. During the second half, the Nuggets went on an insane 50-17 run that shocked not only Lakers fans but their head coach JJ Redick.
The Nuggets were able to keep Anthony Davis to only 14 points on 32% shooting from the field. This was a season low in points for Davis who many believe is a contender for MVP. The overall performance that the team gave embarrassed head coach JJ Redick.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke to members of the media today and gave his assessment of the struggles against the Nuggets.
"We just stopped playing," said Redick." Really there is only so much we can do, we can try and joystick as much as possible, I can joystick it as much as I want but if you are not competing and you're not playing and just not participating in the game, there's not a whole lot I can do. It's an aberration it's not who we are."
The Nuggets have now won the last five regular season games these two teams have played, not including the 4-1 playoff series in favor of the Nuggets. The Lakers have a chance to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow, but for now, Redick will have to swallow the bitter pill of losing to the Nuggets yet again.
