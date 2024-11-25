Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status for Knicks vs. Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New York Knicks on Monday night as they look to make it consecutive wins after a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Currently 9-6 through 15 games, the Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings.
Despite having a slightly worse record than Denver at 9-7, the Knicks rank fourth in an Eastern Conference that has just four teams with a winning record entering Monday. Making a big trade in the offseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land for four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks went all-in on this group.
Towns has played very well for New York, averaging 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds on 53.4% from the field and 45.8% from three point range. Listed on the injury report for Monday’s game, Towns is questionable with a left calf contusion.
Towns has missed just one game this season, which came earlier this month against the Brooklyn Nets. New York will certainly need its star center against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is widely considered the frontrunner for that award again this year.
Entering Monday, Jokic is averaging 30.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 11.3 assists on 56.8% from the field and 56.3% from three-point range. These are absolutely ridiculous numbers for Jokic, who ranks first in rebounds, second in assists, and second in points (per game) this season.
Following this game against the Knicks, Denver will hit the road for a brief two-game trip that sends them to Utah on Wednesday for a game against the Jazz, and Inglewood on Sunday for a game against the LA Clippers.
