Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status for Knicks vs. Nuggets

The New York Knicks have revealed their injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New York Knicks on Monday night as they look to make it consecutive wins after a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Currently 9-6 through 15 games, the Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Despite having a slightly worse record than Denver at 9-7, the Knicks rank fourth in an Eastern Conference that has just four teams with a winning record entering Monday. Making a big trade in the offseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land for four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks went all-in on this group.

Towns has played very well for New York, averaging 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds on 53.4% from the field and 45.8% from three point range. Listed on the injury report for Monday’s game, Towns is questionable with a left calf contusion. 

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Towns has missed just one game this season, which came earlier this month against the Brooklyn Nets. New York will certainly need its star center against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is widely considered the frontrunner for that award again this year.

Entering Monday, Jokic is averaging 30.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 11.3 assists on 56.8% from the field and 56.3% from three-point range. These are absolutely ridiculous numbers for Jokic, who ranks first in rebounds, second in assists, and second in points (per game) this season.

Following this game against the Knicks, Denver will hit the road for a brief two-game trip that sends them to Utah on Wednesday for a game against the Jazz, and Inglewood on Sunday for a game against the LA Clippers. 

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

