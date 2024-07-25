Kevin Durant Makes Nikola Jokic Statement Before USA vs. Serbia

Inside The Nuggets

May 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after he was fouled by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15 in the first half during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
After going a perfect 5-0 in their Showcase Games, USA Basketball will open Olympic play with a game against Serbia on Sunday. Following this game against Serbia, USA will conclude group play with games against South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

Arriving in Paris on Thursday, Team USA completed a practice and also held a media availability session. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant were at the podium together, and the two players were asked about the competition in Paris outside of their team. 

For Durant, he named both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as the two biggest stars outside of Team USA.

As previously mentioned, USA and Serbia will open Olympic play with a game against each other on Sunday. USA defeated Serbia 105-79 in a Showcase Game earlier this month, but Jokic was not himself in that game, converting on six of his 19 field goal attempts.

Likely to perform much better in this upcoming contest, like he has in other preparation games, Jokic should help Serbia give USA a tough matchup.

As Curry pointed out, there is a lot of NBA talent outside of USA Basketball in the Olympics. This was not as prevalent in previous Olympic runs, but is certainly the case now, as basketball has become an incredibly global game. There is no better example of this than a player like Jokic, as the Denver Nuggets star has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards.

