Kevin Durant's Frustrated Statement After Suns' Blowout Loss to Nuggets
Not too long ago, the Phoenix Suns were once one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Those days seem to be long gone, especially after they were decimated by the Denver Nuggets last night.
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns hoped to create some momentum against the Nuggets, but instead, they were defeated by 27 points. It was a moment that the Suns weren't happy with, especially Kevin Durant.
After the game, Durant expressed his frustrations with the blowout loss against the Nuggets.
"Yeah, we are all frustrated, we could have played better," Durant said. "We have been playing in spurts but not consistently. It was a good way to end the half and a hard way to start the third. And those are the type of things that will lose games for you, it is the two or three-minute spurts where you do not play good ball."
Durant put up 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on 8/15 shooting from the field against the Nuggets. Unfortunately for Phoenix, the team as a whole shot 39.8%. Not only that, but they allowed Denver to shoot 51.1% from the field, failing both offensively and defensively.
To make matters even worse for the Suns, the Denver Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. They had just faced New Orleans in an overtime game prior to facing Phoenix, and honestly, they weren't playing impressive basketball. Despite that, they somehow figured out a way to completely manhandle the Phoenix Suns.
For as much as Denver Nuggets fans feel like the season is a failure, last night was the perfect example of why it's not.
