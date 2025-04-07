Key Nuggets Player Takes Blame for Crucial Nikola Jokic Turnover
There wasn't much to be happy about for the Denver Nuggets after a brutal 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
Despite Nikola Jokic's 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists, the Nuggets couldn't get past the Pacers, who scored a combined 74 points between the second and third quarters.
One play late in the game may have cost everything for Denver, after Jokic threw a pass behind the hands of Russell Westbrook, leading to a turnover with 15.8 seconds left down by two points. The MVP candidate was looking to hand the ball off to guard Christian Braun but refused to take it, leading to the poor pass.
Braun took full responsibility for Jokic's turnover after the game, recalling the action that was supposed to happen and acknowledging his mistake. The 23-year-old still finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-16 shooting from the field.
"It was my fault," Braun said. "I wanted to get out of his [Jokic's] way. I wanted to either get to the corner or push me through. That's what I was thinking in my head. But he wanted to play DHO [dribble handoff] and he was telling me that."
"So I was too late, and then when I went to step up, I just got in his way. So that's my turnover. I just gotta be better in that spot."
The Nuggets have now lost four in a row and are treading water as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Denver is in a tight race with four teams under it to avoid the Play-In Tournament. The Nuggets will take on the Sacramento Kings in their next contest.
