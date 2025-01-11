Inside The Nuggets

Key Starter Ruled OUT for Nets-Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have updated their injury report against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dec 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been starting to catch a rhythm, winning six of their last 10 games to improve to fourth in the Western Conference standings. A lot of this winning has come in the absence of some key players, as starting power forward Aaron Gordon has missed the last eight games with a calf strain, while Nikola Jokic has missed the last two games with an illness.

Entering Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, both Gordon and Jokic remained on the injury report. Gordon’s initial status was doubtful, while Jokic was questionable. 

The Nuggets have updated their injury report for this game, and revealed a final status on Gordon. 

Aaron Gordon
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon looks on from the bench in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic remained questionable at the time of Denver‘s updated injury report, but Gordon was ruled out. 

While Gordon has been ruled out, the initial doubtful listing indicates he is nearing a return, and head coach Michael Malone confirmed pregame that he is progressing. 

The Nuggets have been starting Russell Westbrook in Gordon’s absence, and it has been working well. Averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 15 games as a starter this season, Westbrook is also 11-4 in those games.

It will be interesting to see what Malone decides to do with his starting lineup once Gordon is cleared to return from injury. For now, the forward is out at least one more game.

Joey Linn
