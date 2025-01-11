Key Starter Ruled OUT for Nets-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been starting to catch a rhythm, winning six of their last 10 games to improve to fourth in the Western Conference standings. A lot of this winning has come in the absence of some key players, as starting power forward Aaron Gordon has missed the last eight games with a calf strain, while Nikola Jokic has missed the last two games with an illness.
Entering Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, both Gordon and Jokic remained on the injury report. Gordon’s initial status was doubtful, while Jokic was questionable.
The Nuggets have updated their injury report for this game, and revealed a final status on Gordon.
Jokic remained questionable at the time of Denver‘s updated injury report, but Gordon was ruled out.
While Gordon has been ruled out, the initial doubtful listing indicates he is nearing a return, and head coach Michael Malone confirmed pregame that he is progressing.
The Nuggets have been starting Russell Westbrook in Gordon’s absence, and it has been working well. Averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 15 games as a starter this season, Westbrook is also 11-4 in those games.
It will be interesting to see what Malone decides to do with his starting lineup once Gordon is cleared to return from injury. For now, the forward is out at least one more game.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player