Lakers Announce New Starting Lineup vs Nuggets Due to Injury
After it took some time for Luka Doncic to adjust to his move to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team rattled off eight straight wins and got as high as the second seed in the Western Conference. However, a series of injuries to key players has them shorthanded as they face the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Headlined by both LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the sidelines, the Nuggets will have the upper hand against a shorthanded Lakers team as they make a push to surpass the Memphis Grizzlies in the standings. Due to the injuries, the Lakers have made some changes to their starting lineup.
The Lakers are set to go with almost an entirely new starting lineup featuring Austin Reaves, Jordan Goodwin, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Alex Len. It will be Goodwin's first start since joining the team in February.
While the Nuggets head into Friday's contest relatively healthy, with some key players banged up, the Lakers' depth will be tested as coach JJ Redick tries to get the most from his active players. One Laker who could see the floor tonight is Bronny James, who is not listed on the team's injury report for the game.
With the Lakers looking to navigate a new starting lineup, tip-off is set in Denver for 9:30 p.m. EST as the Nuggets seek their 43rd win of the season.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers