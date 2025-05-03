Lakers Legend Sends Message To Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Clippers
The Denver Nuggets held a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, but that won't matter anymore with Game 7 in Denver on Saturday night. The Clippers were able to hold off elimination in Game 6, meaning it's a win-or-go-home situation on the line with a chance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the next round. A stellar series, a Game 7 is the only proper way to see it end.
Before the game, with predictions flying around, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal took to NBA on TNT to send a message to Denver's top star before a must-win game.
"If I'm The Joker, I'm making sure that they double me," O'Neal said ahead of the game. While interim head coach David Adelman said he has no problem with Nikola Jokic letting it go from beyond the arc, O'Neal wants to see Jokic get down low.
As we've seen in the past, that's where Jokic is at his best. Not only is he stellar at the rim, but he brings so much attention that double-teams allow him to find open teammates for easy shots. One of the best passers in NBA history, there aren't many passes Jokic can't make.
While the Memphis Grizzlies were humiliated by the Thunder, the Nuggets and the Clippers have shown enough in their first round series that they should give the Thunder a strong fight in the next round.
