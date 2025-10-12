Lakers Showed Interest in Bruce Brown Before Nuggets Deal
Returning Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown seemingly had some notable interest in free agency across the league with a few other teams before opting to return to his former home in the Mile High.
According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Brown had interest from both the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns befor deciding to sign with the Nuggets on a one-year, $3.1 million deal.
Brown has been vocal about his heavy desire to return back to Denver since getting back in the building with the Nuggets, and it's been a feeling he's held for some time. Durando noted that while away from the team for the past two years, he's "envisioned" an opportunity to return, and prioritized signing to Denver over other destinations like Phoenix and LA.
"Brown spent those two years playing for Indiana, Toronto and New Orleans, but often thinking about Denver, envisioning a chance to return. He stayed active in a group chat with teammates," Durando wrote.
"He kept a compilation of his 2022-23 highlights saved on his phone. He sat court-side at a playoff game between the Nuggets and Clippers 'to prove a point that I wanted to be back,' he said recently at a local private event hosted by Jackson Family Wines. He followed through on that point by taking the Nuggets' offer amid interest from other teams, including the Lakers and Suns, league sources told The Post."
Brown, who's been proven as a quality veteran guard/wing both in his time with Denver and while away, is a fit that makes sense on paper for both the Lakers and Suns. He was a candidate to be brought in on a cheap, short-term signing who can play rotational minutes in the backcourt, and has some solid experience as a seven-year league vet and a former champion.
Yet, with the interest of a reunion back in Denver being on the table, it's clear that was his top option among any other potential suitor, and the Nuggets were more than willing to facilitate that reunion.
During his last season split between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans, Brown played in 41 total games to average 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on just over 22 minutes a night.
Now, he fills into a championship-ready core in Denver as a vital piece in the second unit, and a verstile lineup fit who can space the floor and defend, just as he did during their 2023 title run.