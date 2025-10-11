Bruce Brown Has One Simple Goal for Nuggets Preseason
The Denver Nuggets still have a handful of preseason contests to go before the real regular season action gets underway later this month, facing two games on the road while staying at home for one to provide a few more early looks at what this refreshed roster looks like heading into the new year and the official 82-game slate.
Among those new names on the roster (or returning) getting adjusted through the preseason motions is veteran guard Bruce Brown, who comes to the Nuggets as a free agency signing this summer after being away for the past two seasons, and looking to be a part of another championship core as he was in 2023.
And in Brown's mind, there's one notable goal he wants to hit while being a part of the preseason action as he gets acclimated with Denver once again, and that's building chemistry with the second unit.
"Just build chemistry," Brown said of his biggest preseason goal. "The second unit, all new, playing with each other. We don’t have much time together, so we're just trying to build our chemistry with the second unit."
The bench unit in Denver looks vastly different than how it was left at the end of last season. Brown comes in along with other veterans like guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and center Jonas Valanciunas, adding a whole new layer of versatility and talent to the second unit.
But with those additions, also comes a learning period to build the necessary chemistry to fill out their ceiling. Preseason, of course, helps give Brown and everyone else on the floor a sense of what to expect for an in-game setting with a new and improved roster, and in turn, helps maximize what this bench unit has to offer.
As far learning the scheme or the Nuggets' offense, Brown's already comfortable playing within the Denver system that makes the work a bit easier during preseason. Instead, his focus lies upon being able to mesh with the teammates and talent that surrounds him.
"[It's] not really much of an adjustment for me," Brown said. "The plays are kind of the same, just different terminology... Just learning how to play off other great players."
With a little less than two weeks until the Nuggets' regular season opener arrives, they'll have tons of time between now and then to keep building that aspired chemistry in the first and second unit through camp and preseason to get the new year started on a high note.