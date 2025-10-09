NBA GMs Give Nikola Jokic His Flowers in Preseason Survey
The consensus around the NBA is that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league, but how great is he?
The three-time NBA MVP has become just the second player in league history to finish top five in MVP voting in five consecutive years, joining Boston Celtics Larry Bird, and it would be hard to imagine he does not reach that mark for the sixth straight season in 2025-26.
Last season, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits. Whenever it seems like Jokic reaches his peak, he somehow manages to get better, and fans are patiently waiting to see what he has in store this season with a revamped supporting cast.
Jokic gets love from NBA GMs
NBA.com recently surveyed all 30 general managers across the league to answer a series of questions, and Jokic got as much love as usual.
For starters, general managers predict that the Nuggets' star big man will reclaim his trophy, as Jokic received 67% of the votes to pick up his fourth career MVP award, beating out Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama as the next closest finishers.
Jokic also received the most attention for the question asking, "Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?" For this, Jokic received 57% of votes, which is not a complete surprise, as very few opposing coaches seem to have figured out how to slow him down.
Of course, to minimal surprise, Jokic also won the vote for the best center in the NBA, with Victor Wembanyama being the only other player to receive consideration, which is a very bold take in itself. Another gimme for Jokic was earning the title as the best international player in the NBA, racking in 93% of the votes.
Another category that Jokic has earned in consecutive years is the "best passer" in the league, receiving 80% of votes, with Doncic, Trae Young, and James Harden being the other candidates. A similar title that Jokic earned again was the "best basketball IQ," beating out LeBron James and Chris Paul with 80% of the votes.
All in all, Jokic is the clear-cut best player in the NBA, and according to the general managers, it is not particularly close.