Ex-NBA Guard May Know Why Russell Westbrook Left Nuggets
Earlier this offseason, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook decided to decline his $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets after one season with the team to hit free agency in the summer.
Fast forward to just under two weeks into the season, and Westbrook still remains on free agency; unsigned on an NBA roster despite lingering speculation to a few places.
But why did Westbrook decide to decline his player option with the Nuggets in the first place? Now not having a roster at all, it seems like a return to Denver would've made sense for him, considering he might not have a landing spot come opening day. He could've remained in the Mile High for another year on a deal worth just over $3 million, and still be on an NBA roster.
However, according to Danny Green, he's heard whispers around the league that, if Westbrook opted into his player option, the Nuggets had no intention on playing him for next season.
“From what I heard is that they were not planning on to play him at all this year, even behind certain guys that he should be above," Green said on Inside The Green Room.
"You've got to take that role, accept the role of just being on the bench and grooming these guys. And I think if Russ is okay with that, he could definitely be on one of those teams. But most guys that are in that field, that have that ego, and that are superstars, are not able to take a backseat towards the end of their career and say, 'I'm willing to not play at all and help these young guys grow."
It's an intriguing layer from Green to sort into the Westbrook fallout with the Nuggets, a pairing that lasted just one season, and an experiment that Denver, and maybe even Westbrook himself, wasn't willing to try again considering the circumstances.
If the Nuggets really were ready to let Westbrook become a DNP in their rotation this season had he been signed on, that'd be a drastic shift from how last year turned out for him. Westbrook played just under 28 minutes a night, while also starting in 36 of his 75 total games. He also appeared in all 13 of the Nuggets' postseason games from last season.
Denver, however, might've been looking to turn those totals down drastically if he was onboard for a second season; a fit that Westbrook seemingly wouldn't have been pleased to be a part of, and thus, led to his player option decision turning out to be what it was.
Will Westbrook find a home before next season officially gets tipped off? That remains to be seen, but if Denver holds Green's rumored stance on him for a no-show fit into their rotation, he probably won't be taking up the Nuggets' open roster spot any time soon.