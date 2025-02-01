LaMelo Ball's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Hornets
The Denver Nuggets are playing the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night at 7:00 PM EST.
The Nuggets have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference with a record of 29-19 so far this season. They will be hopeful to enter Charlotte and walk out of the state of North Carolina with their 30th win of the season. Their current record is good enough to rank 4th among other Western teams. They only trail the Thunder, Rockets, and Grizzlies.
The Hornets will be without one of their star players in tonight’s game against the Nuggets. The Hornets have already been limited with star players and Saturday night will be even worse.
Hornets star guard Lamelo Ball is listed as OUT for tonight’s game in Charlotte against the Denver Nuggets. Ball is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered late in January.
The Hornets are already down two of their biggest stars with Brandon Miller and Grant Williams both suffering season-ending injuries. They are expected to have more injuries to tag along with Ball which only gives the Nuggets more of a chance to run away with this game.
Ball has been one of the best players in the NBA statistically. He is currently averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/34/82 shooting from the field. Many fans of not only the Hornets, but the NBA were shocked to find out that the guard had not made the All-Star game. He was a popular fan vote and has the stats to back his case up.
The Hornets will face a tough challenge as they have not defeated the Nuggets since 2021 and their hopes of doing so tonight have been dimmed.
Ball’s injury is expected to be re-evaluated later in the week to determine more of a timeline for a return with the Hornets who desperately need his help.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player