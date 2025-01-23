Latest Report on Bradley Beal Trade to Lakers, Nuggets
With Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler requesting a trade out, the NBA trade market is heating up as rumors circulate that a multi-team trade could be put in place for the All-Star forward to land in Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. In order for that to happen, it relies on Suns guard Bradley Beal being in the deal.
Beal's name has been floated around this rumor for weeks now, as the no-trade clause in his contract makes the move far more difficult for the Suns. Simply put, Beal can veto any move he wants and will only waive his no-trade clause if he wants to. With reports saying multiple different things, Beal's agent set to record straight recently.
According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic: “Speaking with The Arizona Republic at length, Bartelstein said, ‘the reports that are out there are created out of thin air,’ that Beal would lift his no-trade clause if Milwaukee, Denver, Miami or the Los Angeles Lakers were trade destinations. ‘Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns,’ Bartelstein said.”
Knowing now that Beal's agent stated the reports of Beal's willingness to waive his no-trade clause for teams like the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Lakers, this deal could become far more complex than already expected.
The NBA trade deadline is only a few weeks away on February 6th, meaning that all the teams involved in a potential Beal deal need to iron things out sooner rather than later.
